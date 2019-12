HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding after a plane crashed into a lake in Halifax on Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available.

DXFD is on scene at a plane that crashed into the Lake in Halifax with our regional spill containment trailer. This trailer is a regional resource that we house in Duxbury. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/1NtwGLsvby — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 21, 2019

DXFD enroute mutual aid to Plane Crash in the Lake in Halifax with our regional spill containment trailer. #DXFD https://t.co/p0x3yErDxN — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 21, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)