Emergency crews responding after small plane crashes near Sterling Airport

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane crash near Sterling Airport.

State police say they are among the agencies responding after a small plane went down in a wooded area near the airport.

Responders are currently trying to reach the plane.

No additional information was immediately released.

