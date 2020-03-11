Emergency crews responding after small plane crashes near Sterling Airport

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane crash near Sterling Airport.

State police say they are among the agencies responding after a small plane went down in a wooded area near the airport.

Responders are currently trying to reach the plane.

No additional information was immediately released.

Small plane went down in wooded area near airport. Rescue units (MSP, @SterlingPolice, Sterling Fire, EMS) working to reach plane. We will advise as more information is available. https://t.co/Hj9uUWPw42 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 11, 2020

MSP patrols, other emergency agencies, responding to reported plane crash near Sterling Airport. This is developing situation and we have no further info at this time. We will update when more information is available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 11, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)