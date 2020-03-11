Emergency crews responding after small plane crashes near Sterling Airport

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane crash near Sterling Airport.
State police say they are among the agencies responding after a small plane went down in a wooded area near the airport.
Responders are currently trying to reach the plane.
No additional information was immediately released.
