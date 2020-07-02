Emergency crews responding after tractor-trailer veers off I-95 in Westwood, crashes in woods

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding after a tractor-trailer veered off the highway in Westwood and crashed in the woods on Thursday, officials said.

The truck drove off Interstate 95 north between exits 15 and 16, according to the Westwood Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed the truck’s load scattered throughout the woods.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

Westwood Fire on scene Rte 95 north between exits 15 and 16 for the tractor trailer into the woods. pic.twitter.com/QESrftpfL9 — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) July 2, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

