WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are being warned to expect delays after a driver in a van slammed into a utility pole in Wellesley on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Wellesley police said they expect a lengthy closure of Washington Street on Route 16 at the Natick line following the crash.

Access to Elm Bank and camp drop-off may be impacted, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Police estimate a lengthy closure on Washington St (Route 16) at the Natick line due to this crash. Access to Elm Bank for the morning (and camp drop off) may be effected. pic.twitter.com/cWr7CpVcfj — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) June 20, 2023

