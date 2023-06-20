WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are being warned to expect delays after a driver in a van slammed into a utility pole in Wellesley on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Wellesley police said they expect a lengthy closure of Washington Street on Route 16 at the Natick line following the crash.

Access to Elm Bank and camp drop-off may be impacted, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

