WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a box truck on Interstate 93 south in Wilmington.

Video from SKY7HD showed fire crews surrounding an overturned box truck.

A state police spokesman said the crash resulted in life-threatening injuries.

Several travel lanes have been closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

