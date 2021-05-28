WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a box truck on Interstate 93 south in Wilmington.
Video from SKY7HD showed fire crews surrounding an overturned box truck.
A state police spokesman said the crash resulted in life-threatening injuries.
Several travel lanes have been closed.
No additional information was immediately available.
