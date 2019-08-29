Emergency crews responding to crash involving Xfinity truck, SUV in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving an Xfinity truck and an SUV in Lynn on Thursday.

Video from Sky7 HD showed an SUV on its side, pinned between a utility pole and the truck.

The crash happened in the area of South and Summer streets around 11:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)