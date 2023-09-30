SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash with multiple injuries and entrapment on the Mass. Pike westbound in Southboro on Friday night, officials said.
The crash near mile marker 109.3 resulted in the turnpike being closed, according to the Westboro Fire Department.
No additional information was immediately available.
