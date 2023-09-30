SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash with multiple injuries and entrapment on the Mass. Pike westbound in Southboro on Friday night, officials said.

The crash near mile marker 109.3 resulted in the turnpike being closed, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

** Traffic Alert ** Rescue 1, Medic 1, and Medic 2 are responding to a crash with multiple injuries and entrapment on the Mass Turnpike westbound in Southborough at the 109.3 mile marker. Multiple Heavy Rescues and EMS units en route. Massachusetts Turnpike is closed. pic.twitter.com/ImHows9TpY — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 29, 2023

