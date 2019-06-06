Emergency crews responding to deadly crash in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash on Route 20 in Auburn, officials said.

Multiple ambulances responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles in front of Motor Sports International about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Auburn police.

Route 20 closed at Millbury Street and at School Street in both directions due to motor vehicle crash involving at least 2 vehicles. Serious injuries involved. ⁦@CEMLEC_News⁩ Crash Reconstruction and ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ investigating/assisting pic.twitter.com/8rbRvseufr — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) June 6, 2019

@auburnmassfire @AuburnMAPolice responding to the area of Rt. 20 in front of Motor Sports International for a reported MVA with injuries. Multiple Ambulances have been requested. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) June 6, 2019

