RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a dump truck rollover on Route 495 in Raynham on Tuesday that left a driver with minor injuries.

Troopers responding to a reported drump truck rollover on the northbound side of the highway around 1 p.m. found that the driver had suffered minor injuries and the truck’s load of asphalt had been spilled onto the shoulder and into the wood line.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers and @RaynhamFire on scene, Rt. 495 NB, Raynham, for dump truck rollover. Truck's load of asphalt has spilled onto road shoulder and into wood line. Driver has minor injuries. Guardrail is damaged. Heavy duty tow responding. Right lane closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 22, 2021

