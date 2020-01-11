Emergency crews responding to fire at Seaport District construction site

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a construction site in Boston’s Seaport District on Saturday.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the fenced-off construction site at 10 Fan Pier Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

BREAKING: Thick black smoke billowing out of the ground at this Seaport construction site at 10 Fan Pier Blvd. Fire crews responding. This just happened minutes ago. Stay with #7News for updates pic.twitter.com/U7SE3lE4qd — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) January 11, 2020

