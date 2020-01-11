Emergency crews responding to fire at Seaport District construction site

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a construction site in Boston’s Seaport District on Saturday.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the fenced-off construction site at 10 Fan Pier Boulevard just before 1 p.m.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.
