Emergency crews responding to Haverhill hazmat situation

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported hazmat situation at a facility in Haverhill.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a reported sodium nitrate fire at Thermal Fisher on Bond Street about 11:45 a.m.

The situation was declared a tier 2 hazmat incident.

Police have not said whether there were any injuries.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)