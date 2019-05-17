Hazmat team, bomb squad called to Randolph hotel after man makes ‘biological hazard’ threats

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man staying at a hotel in Randolph made “biological hazard” threats on Friday afternoon, prompting a massive emergency response, officials said.

Officers responding to the Comfort Inn on North Main Street learned a guest was refusing to leave his room after his stay had expired, according to the Randolph Police Department.

A hazardous materials team and a bomb squad were called to the scene after police were told that the man was threatening an employee about having a biological hazard inside of his room. He was also threating to harm himself, officials said.

The man was quickly located in a corridor near his hotel room and detained without incident.

The hotel was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and a bomb squad swept the building.

Police say there is no reason to believe that the man’s threats were credible.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)