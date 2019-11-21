CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation in Charlton on Thursday morning.

Firefighters, officers and a hazmat team investigated the undisclosed situation at 9 City Depot Road, according to the Charlton Fire Department.

Fire officials say the scene has been cleared and no injuries were reported.

No additional information has been released.

CFD, CPD, and State Hazmat on scene of a situation at the 9 City Depot Rd. pic.twitter.com/FLFIMUtdjq — Charlton Fire Dept. (@CFD24) November 21, 2019

