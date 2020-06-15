Emergency crews responding to incident at construction site in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to an incident at a construction site in Revere on Monday afternoon.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a load that apparently fell from a crane and crashed through the roof of a building under construction in the area of Revere Beach.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the accident.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)