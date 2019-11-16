Emergency crews responding to Level 2 hazmat situation in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are responding to a reported Level 2 hazmat situation early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at 99 Summer Street downtown when a steam leak sprayed unknown debris into the area.

The area has been contained and the leak is shut down.

Veolia is on scene to test the debris and hazmat technicians will remain to monitor the area.

No additional information was immediately available

