Emergency crews responding to overturned tree removal crane in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned tree removal crane in Westford.

Police and firefighters responded to 6 Sawmill Drive after receiving word that a large tree removal crane had tipped over.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a crane toppled across the lawn and a massive tree that had fallen onto a truck.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

