Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Danvers

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a plane crash in Danvers on Thursday night.

A Piper PA-28 ran off the end of Runway 27 and collided with trees at Beverly Airport around 4:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only person aboard the craft.

Emergency crews found the plane in the woods near the Beverly airport and a nearby home.

No word yet on any injuries.

An investigation is underway.

