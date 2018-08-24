Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are currently responding to a scene following a report of a plane crash in Hanson.

According to the Duxbury Fire Twitter account, responding crews are on the scene near 775 Monponsett Street.

Massachusetts police as well as Duxbury and Plymouth fire crews are responding to the scene. State police say they are assisting with traffic and security. A dive team has also been sent to the scene.

There is no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information on air and online as it becomes available.

DXFD members who are part of PCTRT activated for a plane crash in Hanson. https://t.co/8jvzyZWBff — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) August 24, 2018

Troopers responding to assist with traffic and scene security at reported plane crash, area of 775 Monponsett St, Hanson. Unknown injuries/fatalities at this point. This is developing. We have no further info right now. We will tweet more when we have it. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 24, 2018

