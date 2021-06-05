WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are investigating a rollover crash in West Bridgewater on Saturday.
A photo tweeted out by the West Bridgewater Fire Department showed a heavily damaged vehicle rolled over onto its side in the area of North Main and Howard streets around 11:45 a.m.
Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Jaws of Life was used to free the occupants, according to authorities.
No further information was immediately available.
