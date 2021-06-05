WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are investigating a rollover crash in West Bridgewater on Saturday.

A photo tweeted out by the West Bridgewater Fire Department showed a heavily damaged vehicle rolled over onto its side in the area of North Main and Howard streets around 11:45 a.m.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the Jaws of Life was used to free the occupants, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox