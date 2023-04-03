BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching the water near Boston Seaport Monday morning after a car drove off a dock.

Firefighters, police, and the Coast Guard began the search for survivors overnight and remain on scene as of 7 a.m.

Officials say the car hit multiple things in the shipyard off Summer Street when it went into the water.

Several search boats are assisting and a crane was brought in to help with the search.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

