BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching the water near Boston Seaport Monday morning.

State and local first responders began the search overnight and remain on scene as of 6 a.m.

Several search boats are assisting and a crane was brought in to help with the search.

There is no word yet on what officials are looking for.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox