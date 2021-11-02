PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching for a missing hiker in the Leominster State Forest.
State police’s special emergency response team, K-9 unit, Air Wing unit and Troop C personnel are assisting Princeton police with the search.
No additional information has been released.
