NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching Lake Cochituate in Natick for a missing person after another person was rescued from the lake after their boat capsized on Saturday, officials said.

Dive teams were still working into the night to locate the person.

No additional information was immediately available.

