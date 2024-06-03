ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching for a paraglider who may have gone missing in Rowley on Sunday.

Witnesses said they heard an engine cut out and could see a person hanging from the paraglider in the area of Wethersfield Street.

Police and other emergency crews could be seen gathering in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

