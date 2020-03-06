Emergency crews take part in drill on VT Statehouse lawn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Emergency medical crews are participating in a drill at the Vermont Statehouse and Central Vermont Medical Center to test plans for responding to a mass casualty incident.

The exercise was taking place Friday morning. Firefighters, ambulance crews and police were participating.

The exercise was expected to last until noon.

Officials say the drill is funded by a federal homeland security grant and contributions from partnering agencies.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)