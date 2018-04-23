(WHDH) — Southwest Airline customers dealt with travel troubles due to emergency engine inspections.

The inspections came after a mid-air explosion on a Southwest Boeing 737 led to the death of passenger Jennifer Riordan last week.

Southwest said 40 flights were cancelled and hundreds of others were delayed Sunday.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer wants the FAA to do more before another tragedy occurs.

“We want them to be proactive and look at safety not after a tragedy occurs but before. We don’t want them to look at one particular instance of the lack of safety maintenance but all of them,” he said.

Officials believe last week’s explosion was caused when one of the plane’s engine fan blades snapped off.

