BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Licensing Board is holding a virtual emergency hearing for restaurant owners in the North End on Wednesday.

The board plans to address numerous complaints, including the lack of social distancing, tobacco use, and presence of animals.

The hearing is mandatory for establishments holding a Common Victualler License (food only) or a Common Victualler License with Alcoholic Beverages (the “North End Licensees”).

Any North End licensee that fails to attend will be subject to the immediate revocation of any temporary extension onto outdoor space granted by the board, as well as potential disciplinary action regarding any license issued by the board or the Inspectional Services Department.

The hearing is being held via Zoom at 2 p.m.

