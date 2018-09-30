Emergency loans available for businesses hurt by gas blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A $1 million emergency loan fund has been set up for Massachusetts businesses directly impacted by a series of natural gas explosions and fires.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and officials from Lawrence, Andover and North Andover announced the fund on Friday.

No payments and no interest will be required during the first six months of each loan made to eligible businesses. If the loan extends beyond six months, market rates would then apply.

Also Friday, Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey said the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee had agreed to hold an oversight hearing in Massachusetts on the Sept. 13 disaster. No date was set for the hearing.

The blasts killed one person, injured some 25 others and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and businesses.

