ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Acton are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting Monday after a town resident tested positive for EEE.

State and local officials announced the infection on Thursday. The state Department of Public Health said the man was in his 70s and said he was exposed in central Middlesex County. The town of Acton said crews will conduct anti-mosquito spraying weekly through the end of the month.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis, known as EEE, is a rare but deadly disease that is spread by mosquito bites. The case in Acton marks the third confirmed human case of EEE to date in 2024, according to the Department of Public Health.

Massachusetts officials track EEE infections and issue risk level warnings for communities across the state.

As of Thursday, the Department of Public Health had raised the EEE risk level to high in Acton, Ayer, Boxboro, Carlisle, Littleton, and Harvard. Officials raised the risk level to moderate in Bedford, Billerica, Chelmsford, Concord, Framingham, Groton, Lincoln, Shirley, Stow, Tyngsborough, Wayland, Westford, Berlin, Bolton, Clinton, and Lancaster.

In addition to EEE, officials have documented seven cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year. West Nile is another mosquito-borne virus. Authorities announced the seventh case on Thursday, saying another man in his 70s fell ill after being exposed in southern Middlesex County.

The Department of Public Health raised the West Nile risk level to high in Stoneham and Wakefield.

The town of Acton said the Acton Board of Health will meet Monday to discuss next steps and opportunities for the town to protect residents.

In the meantime, officials said the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control project already plans to spray certain streets in Acton on Wednesdays through Sept. 25.

While crews conduct spraying operations in communities across the state, officials have urged community members to protect themselves, reminding people to use bug spray, wear long clothing, and avoid outdoor activities when mosquitoes are active, if possible.

“Today’s announcement of additional West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis cases makes it clear that mosquito season is not over,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein in a statement Thursday. “It is essential that residents continue to use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient every time they are outdoors. We also strongly recommend that residents and towns in areas at high risk for EEE reschedule their evening outdoor events to avoid peak mosquito biting hours.”

Massachusetts last faced an outbreak of EEE between 2019 and 2020, with 17 confirmed human cases and seven deaths.

Though the threat currently remains high, State Epidemiologist Catherine Brown said mosquito behavior is expected to start to change in the coming weeks when cooler temperatures cause mosquitoes to be less active.

See full information about EEE and West Nile, including risk level ratings for each Massachusetts municipality on the Department of Public Health’s website.

