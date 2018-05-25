Emergency petition seeks to keep serial child rapist behind bars

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - An emergency petition was filed Thursday on behalf of the victims of serial child rapist asking court officials to block Wayne Chapman’s release from prison.

A judge approved Chapman’s release earlier this week after two qualified examiners determined Chapman is not sexually dangerous.

Chapman, now 70, was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence in 1975 and reportedly admitted to raping between 50 and 100 other boys. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1976. After serving the 30 years, he was committed civilly as a sexual predator.

Chapman was expected to be released from prison on Wednesday but he does not have a place to live. A judge will only sign off on his release if he has a place to go.

Chapman will remain at MCI Shirley for the time being. He’s expected to remain in Massachusetts upon being released.

