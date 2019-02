BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who slipped and fell into the Fort Point Channel in Boston on Tuesday night was helped by emergency responders.

Crews responding to the area of Summer Street around 11 p.m. could be seen assisting the man into a rescue boat.

The man, identified only as a 56-year-old Sutton man, was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor cut to his head.

