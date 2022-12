Emergency responders rescued a driver from a burning vehicle in Annapolis, Maryland on Monday.

The EMTs were taking a person to the hospital when they came across the crash. They broke a window to free the driver.

The driver was flown to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

