Emergency responders use ATV to find girl missing in Hanson woods

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson and Halifax emergency responders rescued a missing girl after she got lost in the woods Monday, officials said.

Hanson fire officials responding to Elm Street Monday morning for a report of a missing girl found a woman who said her 7-year-old daughter became separated from her in the woods, officials said.

After a 45-minute search with Hanson and Halifax police, the Hanson Fire Department ATV found the girl about a half-mile into the woods.

The girl was unharmed, officials said.

