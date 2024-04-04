DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to reported house fire on Goodhugh Road in Derry, New Hampshire Thursday.

Neighbors told 7News they heard an explosion earlier, along with their homes shaking and what they thought might be a tree falling.

Officials said at least one person has been transported for medical attention.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)