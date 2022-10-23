BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A bomb squad responded to a fire in Bellingham Massachusetts Sunday night.

Fire Chief Steven Gentile said the caller who reported the 2-alarm fire said there may be grenades in the basement of the home on Farm Street. The homeowner was sent to the hospital with injuries.

Emergency crews are waiting for the bomb squad to clear the building before entering, according to Gentile, who also said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)