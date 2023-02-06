BOSTON (WHDH) - The emergency room at Boston Medical Center reopened on Monday after a pipe froze and burst over the weekend.

The hospital initially said the ER would remain closed until Tuesday, but it was able to reopen earlier than expected.

Medical professionals are warning patients that wait times may be higher than usual.

Outpatient clinics at Boston Medical Center are operating as normal.

