BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Dynamics’ dog-like robot has been working in the emergency department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for several months, helping carry out doctor’s orders.

Back in August, the hospital implemented the robot, Spot, to safely talk to patients with COVID-19.

It was then tested out in the emergency department, where Giovanni Traverso, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says Spot uses “cameras that could sense vital signs, heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen levels.”

Traverso says patients are comfortable with having a robot in the room due to its appearance.

“The robot looks like a dog and dogs are endearing to many and so actually the reception was very positive,” he said.

