Emergency vaping ban in Massachusetts comes to an end

BOSTON (WHDH) – An emergency ban on vaping sales that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker implemented in September amid an outbreak in vape-related lung injuries came to an end Wednesday.

The state’s public health council voted in favor of regulations that would rescind the ban and allow retailers to once again stock their shelves with nicotine vaping products, although shops will have to abide by tighter restrictions.

The council also voted to implement a new tobacco control law, which Baker signed in November. The legislation placed a ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine vaping products, including menthol cigarettes.

“The flavor can be very alluring and it can make it easier to consume more of them,” DPH Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel said. “Absolutely restricting the use of those products is a key piece of our public health messaging.”

Baker initially called for a four-month statewide ban amid a nationwide spike in severe lung injuries and deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products.

Other states have temporarily banned or restricted the sale of vaping products but Massachusetts became the first to adopt a broad, permanent ban on all flavored tobacco or nicotine vaping products.

Marijuana vaping products are still under quarantine.

