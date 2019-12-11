Emergency vaping ban in Massachusetts will be lifted Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - An emergency ban on vaping sales that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker implemented in September amid an outbreak in vape-related lung injuries will be lifted Wednesday.

The state’s public health council is slated to vote on regulations that would rescind the ban and allow retailers to once again stock their shelves with nicotine vaping products, although shops will have to abide by tighter restrictions.

The council is also expected to vote to implement a new tobacco control law, which Baker signed in November. The legislation placed a ban flavored tobacco and nicotine vaping products, including menthol cigarettes.

Baker initially called for a four-month statewide ban amid a nationwide spike in severe lung injuries and deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products.

Other states have temporarily banned or restricted the sale of vaping products but Massachusetts became the first to adopt a broad, permanent ban on all flavored tobacco or nicotine vaping products.

The council is expected to vote during a 10 a.m. meeting.

TODAY: The Public Health Council is set to take two votes related to #vaping products regulations. One includes lifting the emergency vaping ban. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) December 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)