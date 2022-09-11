MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - People living in the towns of Mansfield and Foxboro, who are served by the Mansfield Water Division, are being asked to boil their water after E. coli was detected in a test sample.

The Town of Mansfield issued the notice Sunday afternoon, stating that the order will be in effect “until the Town has received three negative daily tests.”

According to a press release from Interim DPW Director John Reinke, residents living in Mansfield who are served by Attleboro’s water system were not affected by the order. These households include those on Bungay Street, as well as parts of Balcom Street, from Justin Drive to Gilbert Street, with the exception of residents living on Martha’s Way, who are affected.

Affected Foxoro residents include those living on:

E. Belcher Road, from the landfill to Spring Street

Spring Street, from E. Belcher Road to the Town Line

Souza Avenue

Barros Lane

131 Morse Street

In the press release, the town detailed how E. coli bacteria was first found in a sample that was collected on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The lab that tested the sample notified town officials two days later, on Friday, Sept. 9, prompting additional tests.

The same, original sample also tested positive for coliforms: bacteria that is naturally present in the environment, but used as an “indicator that other, potentially harmful bacteria may be present in the water,” according to the release.

After additional testing, the lab informed the town on Saturday, Sept. 10, that one of the new samples was, again, coliform positive, prompting the boil order.

In response to the situation, Mansfield Fire and Emergency Management Agency officials will be holding a free water handout station at the DPW Complex at 500 East Street, from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, and 2-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents are asked to bring a form of ID to verify their residency, which can include a driver’s license, lease agreement or utility bill.

