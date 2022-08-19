BOSTON (WHDH) - With shuttle buses expected to crowd streets, first responders are expressing concerns that the Orange Line shutdown could impact how quickly ambulances get to a scene.

“Right now, we’re trying to take advantage of every minute that we have to plan,” said Chief James Hooley of Boston EMS.

Boston EMS told 7NEWS their crews have been briefed on what the next month will look like. Even though heavy traffic is nothing new, first responders said they are aware that during the next month, it may take even longer to respond to a call.

Traffic experts have previously told 7NEWS that the shutdown is likely to cause a challenge for drivers of all kinds.

“There will definitely be an impact to congestion,” said INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue. “Especially on some arterials and freeways heading in and out of Boston.”

The areas most likely to be congested:

Charles Circle

Leverett Circle

Sullivan Square

The Fellsway at Mystic Valley Parkway

I-93

Route 1

Experts said Columbus Avenue, Huntington Avenue, and the Mass Pike will likely see the affects of congestion as well.

For emergency service crews, though, every second matters with lives potentially on the line. Officials told 7NEWS they will be taking things day-by-day, and ask that, during the shutdown, drivers on the road try not to panic and calmly move out of the way when their vehicles are trying to pass.

“We’re all in this together and, hopefully, we’ll learn some good lessons during this, there’ll be some good takeaways when it’s all over,” Hooley said.

