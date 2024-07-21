Emerson College/7News pollster Spencer Kimball that Vice President Kamala Harris could grab a significant portion of the female vote if she becomes the Democratic nominee for president, after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race Sunday.

Kimball also named Democratic governors across the United States who could throw their hats in the ring and run for president, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“One of the strongest candidates has been Governor Josh Shapiro down in Pennsylvania. We’ve noticed he does particularly well with younger voters and captured similar results to what we saw Senator Bernie Sanders receive,” Kimball said in an interview with 7News.

Kimball also brought up California Governor Gavin Newsom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“And who’s to say that Bernie Sanders doesn’t see this as an opportunity to put his hat in the ring and perhaps win the nomination at the convention?” Kimball said.

As for Harris, Kimball said that women across the United States could be excited to elect the first female president.

“As if the race hasn’t been exciting enough over the last couple of weeks, now we throw this into it, we will see if she’s able to get really female voters,” Kimball said. “I know that the Black, African American vote was a little softer for President Biden the last time around, but it was really the female vote overall that he was losing support for. He won that vote by about 15 points and it’s down to five.”

“This would give female voters the opportunity to elect the first female President of the United States, and that could create some national excitement for the candidacy and propel her to jump up in the polls, particularly in the states of Georgia and obviously in the Midwest that she will have to hold onto,” Kimball continued.

However, even though Harris was endorsed by Biden, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and other past and present political leaders, Kimball said the candidacy is still up in the air.

“It’ll be interesting to see if anyone else jumps into the race, and then remember, there still has to be a vice presidential process, which is also nominated on by the delegates at the convention,” Kimball said.

This is a developing story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race.

