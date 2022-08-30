BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College has settled a lawsuit about classes during the pandemic and agreed to pay a total of $2,060,000 as compensation.

The suit claims it was a breach of contract for Emerson College to charge full price for the spring of 2020 semester once classes were moved online. The student who filed the suit said students should get a refund on their tuition.

All students who were enrolled at Emerson as of March 13, 2020, are automatically listed as a participant in the suit and will receive some of the settlement. Students can opt out.

