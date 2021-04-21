Emerson College announces fall vaccine requirement

Emerson College will require students to be vaccinated if they plan on participating in in-person learning during the Fall 2021 term, the president of the college announced in a Wednesday email to community members.

Citing a vaccine rollout advancing “efficaciously” in the state and across the nation, President Lee Pelton said he expects to return to in-person learning in the fall “and to a more familiar pre-pandemic, on-campus environment.”

The college first moved to online learning last spring as COVID-19 cases surged in the state and then transitioned the institution to a hybrid learning model this past fall.

“It is our expectation that all staff and faculty will be vaccinated before they return to campus,” Pelton said in the email. “Of course, the College will provide reasonable medical and religious exemptions on an individual basis. For undergraduate students who are unable to come to campus, and for students in graduate programs that do not require in-person learning, we will continue to offer online classes.”

Emerson’s fall 2021 term starts on Aug. 31, and Pelton’s email said that the school “will require that all students studying on our campuses be vaccinated in order to attend the 2021 Fall Term.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.