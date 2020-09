BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College will continue its hybrid learning program for next spring semester as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise across the country.

Students received a letter announcing the decision from college administrators on Thursday along with a list of online-only classes so the can prepare for the upcoming semester next winter.

