Emerson College holding vigil for associate professor hit, killed by Commuter Rail train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College is holding a vigil Tuesday for an associate professor who was hit and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Beverly earlier this month.

Community members will gather at the Semel Theatre at noon in remembrance of Moses Shumow.

Shumow was riding his bicycle through the pedestrian cut-through at the Beverly Depot on Park Street around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 21 when an outbound train struck him, transit police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shumow received his master’s degree in broadcast journalist through Emerson in 2001. He joined the college’s faculty this fall as an associate journalism professor.

He came to Emerson from Miami, where he taught journalism and media at Florida International University for nine years.

Shumow leaves behind a wife and three children.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)