Emerson College issues ‘all clear’ after warning about person with weapon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College gave the ‘all clear’ Friday morning after warning community members to avoid a certain part of campus following a report of a person with a weapon.

The person in question was seen near Mason Street behind the Paramount, the college said in tweet at 10:42 a.m.

A little more than 30 minutes later, the college tweeted, “All clear: Situation by Mason Street behind the Paramount has ended. It is safe to return to the area.”

Those who were on campus were urged to avoid the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

EMERSON ALERT! All clear: Situation by Mason Street behind the Paramount has ended. It is safe to return to the area. — Emerson College (@EmersonCollege) September 11, 2020

EMERSON ALERT! reported person with weapon on/near Boston campus, rear of Paramount Loading dock, Moving away from Campus. Community members asked to avoid area — Emerson College (@EmersonCollege) September 11, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

