BOSTON (WHDH) - The Emerson College lacrosse team joined together to share special memories and reveal a heartfelt plan to honor a teammate who died tragically following an altercation in Brighton last year.

Emotional tributes came pouring in from the men’s lacrosse team in memory of Daniel Hollis, a sophomore goalie, who died from a brain injury he sustained.

“His presence was definitely felt every time on the field,” a teammate said.

“He was quick to pick anyone up when they were down and he was quick to celebrate anyone when they were up,” head coach Matthew Colombini said.

It is not just their time spent on the field that the team will miss.

“Off the field, he was a class act,” goalie Malcome McGrath said. “Nicest guy in the whole world.”

“He made the tough days a little easier,” another teammate said, “and he made the really good days even better.”

The team used this time to remember what made Hollis special and to keep his spirit alive.

“Because he’s not here anymore, we have to carry on as much of that as we possibly can and try to embody some of those wonderful aspects of him that aren’t here anymore,” a teammate said.

The team is planning a tribute for Hollis when they are finally able to take the field again.

“This season we’re going to be wearing the number 27 on the back of our helmets on a small sticker — as an extra way to remember Dan,” Colombini said.

All other teams in the conference plan to do the same to honor Hollis, his family and the Emerson team.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)