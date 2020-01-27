BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College officials are searching for the suspects accused of writing derogatory words on residence hall doors of students with varied cultural backgrounds.

Staff in the Little Building discovered Friday graffiti that included derogatory words that have been used to demean Asians and Asian-Americans, Emerson College President Lee Pelton wrote in email to the community.

This is the second report of the same offensive language in the residence hall.

The offensive graffiti was immediately removed and staff from the Office of Housing & Residence Education have reached out and offered support to the students who have been directly affected by this incident, Pelton continued.

Residence Education staff are also reaching out to all Little Building residents regarding community standards, vandalism, and bias-motivated incidents.

“Such cowardly acts will not change who we are,” Pelton wrote. “Emerson will remain a welcoming place for all, not only in theory but in practice, and we will rise above these incidents, which seek to instill fear, disrupt our community, and challenge our values.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Emerson College police at 617-824-8555.

