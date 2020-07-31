BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College plans to house more than 200 students at a hotel in Boston during the fall semester.

The W Boston on Stuart Street will be home to 208 residents and eight resident assistants come the fall, pending approval from the City of Boston, according to a college spokesperson.

Students will be housed in floors five through 14, which access restricted to Emerson student hotel residents only.

Emerson College says they’ve come up with this plan in order to de-densify housing on campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They choose the W Boston due to its close proximity to campus and its ability and readiness to support their students, the spokesperson added.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)